Montreal police thanked the public for their help.

AMBER ALERT in Montreal over: Missing 5-month-old Chombo-Baraka found safe and sound

UPDATE: An Amber Alert was issued in Quebec at 4:59 p.m. for five-month-old Chombo-Baraka Babayabo-Barry, who was reportedly abducted in Montreal today at 1:35 p.m.

According to Montreal police, the child has been found safe and sound and the Amber Alert is over.

[#AMBERalert CANCELLED]

The missing child from Montréal has been found safe and sound. Thank you for your help. — Police Montréal (@SPVM) May 9, 2023 AMBER ALERT in Montreal over: Missing 5-month old Chombo-Baraka found safe and sound

This article was originally published at 5:09 p.m. and updated at 5:24 p.m. on May 9, 2023.

For the latest in news, please visit the News section.