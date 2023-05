Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Ben Affleck’s biographical sports drama Air, starring Matt Damon, Affleck and Chris Tucker, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Prime Video.

“From award-winning director Ben Affleck, AIR reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time.”

In second and third place are M3GAN (Prime Video) and Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (VOD).

Air is the #1 movie streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.