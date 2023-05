“In recent years, there have been serious questions about the royal family acknowledging and atoning for its roles in historical atrocities such as slavery and residential schools.”

According to a study by the Angus Reid Institute, 63% of Canadians oppose recognizing Charles as King of Canada.

Those in Quebec (24%) are least supportive of swearing oaths to King Charles at official ceremonies, while those in Ontario (43%) and Saskatchewan (43%) are most supportive.

Overall, just 37% of Canadians are supportive of recognizing Charles as King of Canada. (For the complete table of results, please see page 3 in the report here.)

“The institution itself is problematic for many Canadians. In recent years, there have been serious questions about the royal family acknowledging and atoning for its roles in historical atrocities such as slavery and residential schools. Calls for Canada to end its connection to the British monarchy have come in the wake of Queen Elizabeth’s death.”

