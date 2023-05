Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois has reacted to a new Léger poll, criticizing Francois Legault and the CAQ for “stubbornly adopting a disconnected bill” not supported by Quebecers.

3 in 4 Quebecers oppose the $30K salary increase for MNAs proposed by the CAQ

According to a new study by Léger, 3 in 4 Quebecers oppose the $30,000 salary increase for Quebec MNAs, as proposed in Bill 24 by Premier François Legault and the CAQ.

If the bill is passed, the base salary of MNAs in Quebec will increase from $101,561 to $131,766.

In his reaction to the poll, Québec Solidaire leader Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois criticized Francois Legault and the CAQ for “stubbornly adopting a disconnected bill” not supported by Quebecers.

“Raising MNAs’ salaries by $30,000 is the priority of only one person in Quebec: François Legault. The Prime Minister must reconnect with people’s priorities and he must hear the voices of Quebecers.”

Augmenter le salaire des députés de 30 000 $, c'est la priorité d'une seule personne au Québec: François Legault.



Le premier ministre doit se reconnecter sur les priorités des gens et il doit entendre la voix des Québécois et des Québécoises.#polqc #AssNat https://t.co/gqDxTuBU15 — Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (@GNadeauDubois) May 30, 2023

