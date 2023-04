Yellowjackets has dethroned The Last of Us after 11 weeks at #1 on streaming in Canada

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Replacing The Last of Us at the top of the charts is thriller drama series Yellowjackets, starring Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci and Juliette Lewis, among others, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Part survival epic, part psychological horror and part coming-of-age drama, Yellowjackets is the story of a team of wildly talented high school girls’ soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the remote northern wilderness. The series chronicles their descent from a complicated but thriving team to savage clans, while also tracking the lives they’ve attempted to piece back together 25 years later. What began in the wilderness is far from over.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yellowjackets (@yellowjackets) Yellowjackets has dethroned The Last of Us after 11 weeks at #1 on streaming in Canada

In second and third place are Rabbit Hole (Paramount+) and Lucky Hank (Prime Video).

Yellowjackets has dethroned The Last of Us after 11 weeks at #1 on streaming in Canada

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.