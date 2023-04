Montreal is home to some of the best brick-and-mortar casino experiences in Canada, as there are some world-class gaming and entertainment options to be found here. From the iconic Casino de Montréal to a wide range of online casinos – it’s never been a better time to find the ideal casino experience in Montreal.

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, a visitor or a local – there’s something for everyone available right here in Montreal. The online casino and gambling market here caters to all kinds of preferences, so keep reading because we’ve gathered our top picks for all the casino lovers out there!

1. Casino de Montréal

Our first and favourite option will always have to be the Casino de Montréal – it’s the largest casino in Canada, with over 115 gaming tables, more than 3000 slot machines, four restaurants, three bars, and a huge variety of virtual games. It’s a visually impressive place, comprising of 3 buildings joined together, with six floors, hosting an incredible array of entertainment options.

For those looking to dine in during their time at the casino, this place has some super enticing options. The Casino de Montréal is home to Le Montréal seafood and grill restaurant, with its delicious a la carte menu, impressive view, open kitchen, and even wine-tasting every Tuesday afternoon.

For a crowd-pleasing option, there’s the Pavilion buffet restaurant which aims to provide a gourmet buffet dining experience. And for those in a hurry, L’Instant Deli and Pâtesoffers high quality fast-food at affordable prices. Being located on the Notre Dame Island, the Casino de Montréal is also not far away from some of Montreal’s best restaurants, so it’s easy to pay the casino a visit after some fine dining in the city for a night to truly remember.

Alongside its gaming and dining amenities, the Casino de Montréal also hosts a wide variety of events and shows throughout the year, including live music performances, dance shows, and stand-up comedians. Many of the events held here are free to attend, making them a great low-cost entertainment option for locals and tourists alike. There’s also some exciting late-night entertainment to be found here, as the Casino de Montréal’s Valet Bar regularly hosts some epic DJs and bands on Friday and Saturday evenings.

The building itself has some fascinating architectural features and can be easily accessed by using the Metro and local bus network. At the time of writing this article, there are no entrance fees to go to this casino – though please remember that entrance is restricted to those aged 18 and over. The Casino de Montréal is open to the public seven days a week, so make sure to check it out soon if you’re looking for some of the best entertainment the city has to offer.

2. Online & On The Go

If you’re in Montreal, but you prefer playing online to visiting a brick-and-mortar casino, there are some great options to choose from – including some of the best Instadebit casinosfor those looking to keep playing easily and safely whilst on the move.

Now that online casino gambling is an option for people in Canada, brick-and-mortar casinos are becoming less significant for those who like to play all the most popular casino games. With the rise of smartphone technology and rapid internet speeds, it is now easier than ever before to get creative and take the casino along with you! You could be sipping on your favourite cocktail in one of Montreal’s most sophisticated bars while playing casino games on your mobile – it is certainly an exciting time for players, as you can choose exactly how and when you’d like to play (while of course following any local gambling restrictions).

Canadian players now have over 2000 online gambling casino websites to choose from, so it’s an exciting time to play all your favourite games on the go – wherever you are in Montreal! As always, we would remind you to make sure to proceed carefully when signing up to any online casino sites. A little research can go a long way in making sure that your site of choice will keep all your data secure. By using a site that accepts Instadebit, a Canadian payment provider, you will be better protected by its SSL encryption safety measures and your personal details won’t be shared with any offshore sites – all transactions take place within Canada itself.

3. Playground Poker Club

The Playground Poker Club is based just south of downtown Montreal in Kahnawake, and it is a seriously popular destination for poker players from Montreal and beyond. Established back in 2010, the club has over 70 poker tables and over 400 electronic gaming devices, and a variety of cash games and tournaments are hosted here every day.

The club offers a variety of dining options, with the Rail Coal Fire Bistro serving up a delicious menu including poutine, pizzas, salads, and fried chicken. The Rail also serves a wide variety of daily specials, and holds a Happy Hour from 4 pm – 7 pm daily, meaning there’s always something for everyone in need of fuel or refreshments while they play.

The Playground Poker Club also hosts numerous poker events – in 2013, the club hosted the Partypoker Premier League, and in 2017 it was home to the World Cup of Cards. These exciting events attract some of the best poker players from around the world, making it a perfect destination for those who want to test their skills against some of the top poker players out there today. This place on the poker stage has made Playground Poker Club increasingly popular, and many people flock here from the wider area to try their hand around the poker tables.

Whether you prefer to roll the dice on the internet or play your cards at a brick-and-mortar casino – we’re hoping this article has given you some ideas about where to find the best casino experiences in Montreal today!