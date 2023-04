What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Monday, April 3

Cinema Politica presents the Canadian premiere of Notes on Displacement

Animal Collective’s Avey Tare plays l’Escogriffe

Toronto R&B duo DVSN plays MTelus

Manchester anti-folk band Crywank plays la Sotterenea

London art-punk band High Vis plays Bar le Ritz PDB

