What to do this Easter Weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this Easter Weekend in Montreal.

Friday, April 7

Free admission to the Museum of Fine Arts (again)

La gratuité du Musée est reconduite à aujourd’hui, vendredi 7 avril également. Venez vous réchauffer et découvrir les expositions! 💙 https://t.co/Yqv8NDpTla — MBAM (@mbamtl) April 7, 2023

The Sud-Ouest Giggle Fest continues with 20 events through April 9

Atlanta post-punk band Algiers plays Casa del Popolo with Backxwash

Welsh electronic duo Overmono plays SAT

Ciao Amore! The White Lotus Rave at Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, April 8

Miss Meow presents Spice Girls Burlesque at Café Cléopatra

Montreal rapper FouKi launches a record with many guests at Place Bell

Montreal indie rock band Grand Public launches an album at l’Esco

Sunday, April 9

Chaos & Memory and Habitat Sonore at PHI Centre

Sunday workshop & Alexander Henderson exhibition (ends April 16) at McCord Museum

Arcade City retro video/arcade game event

Monday, April 10

Hockey: Faster Than Ever, the new exhibition at the Montreal Science Centre

Archer Oh, Po Lazarus & the Stone Phones at Turbo Haus

