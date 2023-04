The Montreal artist and Animé will be releasing their debut album on May 12.

Montreal artist Kaytranada and Aminé have joined forces as new artist duo Kaytraminé. The two will release their debut album on May 12 and have just launched a music video for their first single “4EVA,” featuring Pharrell Williams.

Check out the video below.



WATCH: Kaytraminé (Kaytranada & Aminé) music video for 4EVA feat. Pharrell Williams

