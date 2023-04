The mayor responded to reports about leftover traffic cones collecting on sidewalks and road-sides, some for as long as 16 years.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commented on reports about abandoned orange traffic cones in the city, saying “downtown is not a cone warehouse.” Plante was responding to a tweet by Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault, who she’s apparently working with to resolve the situation.

“Downtown is not a cone warehouse. I salute Minister Guilbault and the Ministry of Transport, who are committed to reviewing their practices to improve traffic in Montreal.” —Valérie Plante

In her tweet, Guilbault shared a La Presse article about orange traffic cones being left behind following construction and road work, some of them for as long as 16 years.

“We must do better. I asked the management of Transports Quebec to identify all these storage areas and clean them up. We all want more fluid and user-friendly mobility in Montreal. I’m working on it with Valérie Plante.” —Geneviève Guilbault

Le centre-ville n’est pas un entrepôt de cônes. Je salue la ministre @GGuilbaultCAQ et le ministère des Transports qui s’engagent à revoir leurs pratiques pour améliorer la circulation à Montréal. #polmtl #SolutionsChantiers https://t.co/sQav0Ufle8 — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) April 13, 2023 Valérie Plante: “Downtown Montreal is not an orange cone warehouse”

