The Mandalorian, which has concluded its third and weakest season, is streaming now on Disney+.

The most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now.

The most popular movies streaming in Canada are Ghosted (Apple TV+), Nope (Crave) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (VOD).

The most popular TV shows streaming in Canada are BEEF (Netflix), Mrs. Davis (Crave) and The Mandalorian (Disney+).

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.