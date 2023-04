In last night’s episode of the HBO series Succession, a legendary Leonard Cohen song was used in a sad karaoke scene, striking the perfect balance between the show’s characteristic absurd humour and the character’s pathetic pretension.

In the episode, Connor Roy (played by Alan Ruck) sings “Famous Blue Raincoat” at a karaoke bar, selecting the breakup track after his fiancée Willa walked out of their wedding rehearsal. He’s accompanied by his siblings Kendall, Shiv and Roman, who barely tolerate their brother’s wallowing and the song’s melancholy vibe, with Roman commenting, “This is Guantanamo-level shit.”

Such a perfect touch to have Connor singing Leonard Cohen’s “Famous Blue Raincoat” at karaoke tonight on Succession pic.twitter.com/ZtykNHehTc — @mbaram (@mbaram) April 3, 2023 Succession uses a Leonard Cohen song in the ultimate sad karaoke scene

Here are the lyrics for “Famous Blue Raincoat” by Leonard Cohen:

“It’s four in the morning, the end of December

I’m writing you now just to see if you’re better

New York is cold, but I like where I’m living

There’s music on Clinton Street all through the evening

“I hear that you’re building your little house deep in the desert

You’re living for nothing now, I hope you’re keeping some kind of record

“Yes, and Jane came by with a lock of your hair

She said that you gave it to her

That night that you planned to go clear

Did you ever go clear?

“Ah, the last time we saw you you looked so much older

Your famous blue raincoat was torn at the shoulder

You’d been to the station to meet every train, and

You came home without Lili Marlene

“And you treated my woman to a flake of your life

And when she came back she was nobody’s wife

“Well I see you there with the rose in your teeth

One more thin gypsy thief

Well, I see Jane’s awake

She sends her regards

“And what can I tell you my brother, my killer

What can I possibly say?

I guess that I miss you, I guess I forgive you

I’m glad you stood in my way

“If you ever come by here, for Jane or for me

Well, your enemy is sleeping, and his woman is free

“Yes, and thanks, for the trouble you took from her eyes

I thought it was there for good so I never tried

“And Jane came by with a lock of your hair

She said that you gave it to her

That night that you planned to go clear.”

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.