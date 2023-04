“This rain could melt the remaining snow cover and also cause a significant increase in the flow and level of some rivers.”

Rainfall warning issued for Montreal: Up to 50 mm of rain expected from Saturday to Monday morning

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Montreal, with between 30 mm and 50 mm of rain expected from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning, breaking during the day on Sunday.

Rainfall warnings are issued when significant rainfall is expected.

“This rain could melt the remaining snow cover and also cause a significant increase in the flow and level of some rivers. Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads. Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible.”

Please stay safe out there.

