The following capsule review of Beaver Hall is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Beaver Hall

Jérôme Ferrer’s old haunt on McGill Street, Beaver Hall, has reopened within the confines of his deluxe establishment Europea, and oh my goodness: The combination of traditional brasserie française and French steakhouse fare with a touch of fine-dining finesse and flair for the dramatic is a delight for the senses. Lodged in what used to serve as Europea’s cocktail lounge, the wood-panelled Beaver Hall is open for lunch and dinner, with dishes by chef de cuisine Remy Perez available in table d’hôte format (for $60/$75 respectively), with a series of charmingly gimmicky amuse bouches. (1065 de la Montagne)

