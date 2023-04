“Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.”

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning in Montreal for Wednesday, with between 10 and 20 mm of ice accretions expected.

Freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots will become icy, slippery and extremely hazardous. Beware of branches or electrical wires that could break under the weight of ice.”

Please be careful out there.

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.