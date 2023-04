“Trump still holds a 30-point lead over DeSantis as the best GOP candidate among those who plan to vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election.”

Majorities of Americans & Canadians believe Donald Trump will be found guilty following his indictment

According to a study by Léger, majorities of Canadians (67%) and Americans (54%) believe that Donald Trump will be found guilty as charged following his indictment.

Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Manhattan on March 30 for participating in a scandal relating to hush money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

Trump is faced with 34 felony charges of falsifying business records in the first degree. He is the first U.S. president in history to be indicted.

Trump has confirmed that even if convicted, he will still run for president in 2024.

“The majority of Americans approve of Donald Trump’s indictment (55%) and a similar proportion (54%) believe he will be found guilty as charged. Results for these questions differ sharply among partisan lines, as expected, and appear to not have hurt Trump’s electoral fortunes among Republicans. Trump still holds a 30-point lead over DeSantis (52% to 22%) as the best GOP candidate among those who plan to vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election.”

Majorities of Americans & Canadians believe Donald Trump will be found guilty following his indictment

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.