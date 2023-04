From ice storm to terrasse weather in one week.

According to CTV meteorologist Lori Graham, Montreal broke a heat record today with a high of 27 degrees Celsius.

The previous heat record for April 13 was set in 1945, with a temperature of 26.7.

First 20-degree day of the year in Montreal and it’s a #record-breaker!

(Previous record: 26.7° in 1945) @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/fz1Aw6un73 — Lori Graham (@LGrahamCTV) April 13, 2023 It’s summer! Montreal broke a heat record today

Temperatures this weekend will hover between 18 and 22 degrees.

