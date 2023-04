“Some Gorillaz fans may bemoan its glossier pop sheen, but Cracker Island is also more focused, concise and spirited than anything they’ve released since Plastic Beach.”

Gorillaz, Cracker Island (Parlophone/Warner)

Gorillaz are nothing if not vibrant and eclectic, and their eighth album Cracker Island delivers on that front yet again. It’s also the sound of Damon Albarn ostensibly correcting course on the chaotic and bloated nature of prior releases like 2017’s Humanz. Though its first two singles — the title track and “New Gold” — remain among the album’s best moments, the ones they saved for release day were well worth the wait. The elegant, gorgeous Stevie Nicks duet “Oil” is an early contender for song of the year, and the bouncy “Tarantula” and the Bad Bunny-featuring “Tormenta” are also standouts. Some Gorillaz fans may bemoan its glossier pop sheen, but Cracker Island is also more focused, concise and spirited than anything they’ve released since Plastic Beach. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “New Gold”

“New Gold” by Gorillaz from Cracker Island

For more on Gorillaz, please visit the band’s website.

This review was originally published in the March 2023 issue of Cult MTL.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.