Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 movies streaming in Canada. Topping the charts is Dexter Fletcher’s romantic action-adventure comedy film Ghosted, starring Chris Evans and Ana de Armas, which is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

“Cole Riggan believed he had discovered love after his first date with Sadie. However, when Sadie ignores his numerous text messages, Cole decides to make a bold romantic gesture to win her back. Despite knowing that she is in London for work, Cole takes a risk and goes to find her. What he discovers is a global conspiracy with himself caught in the middle. He discovers Sadie is a CIA spy now tasked with safeguarding her unsuspecting lover who has been inadvertently drawn into the turmoil.”

In second and third place are Nope (Crave) and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (VOD).

