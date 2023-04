The museum is also offering free creative workshops for families starting at 1 p.m.

The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts has announced that admission to their exhibitions will be free today due to the after effects of the ice storm — specifically the fact that 1.1 million Hydro Québec customers remain without power. With public schools in the city closed, the museum is also holding free creative workshops for families starting at 1 p.m.

The primary current exhibition at the Museum of Fine Arts is Parall(elles): A History of Women in Design.

