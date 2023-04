Legault shared an article by infamous Journal de Montréal columnist Mathieu Bock-Côté where he gratuitously slams multiculturalism as being the root of all our problems.

In his column, timed with Easter weekend, Bock-Côté praises Quebec’s Catholic heritage, noting that “Catholicism, from the origins of New France, gave a particular impetus to our adventure in America” — kind of like how the Catholic Church’s Doctrine of Discovery encouraged Europeans to crush Indigenous communities in their travels? Bock-Côté also says, “It is this same sense of the collective that leads us today to resist the fragmentation of society under the pressure of multiculturalism” — a gratuitous slam on multiculturalism as being the root of all our problems.

Legault quoted another piece of the Journal article on Twitter: “Catholicism has also engendered in us a culture of solidarity that distinguishes us on a continental scale.” As Montreal comedian Sugar Sammy pointed out, “Secularism is important except for this one tweet.”

Secularism has been identified by the Legault government as one of Quebec’s core values, and used as justification for Bill 21, which supposedly treats all religions equally in terms of banning religious symbols.

La laïcité c'est important sauf une fois sur Twitter https://t.co/CH9mfM8aKL — Sugar Sammy (@sugarsammy) April 10, 2023

