CONTEST: Win tickets to see Murray A. Lightburn on April 15, plus a signed vinyl copy of his new album

Montreal singer-songwriter Murray A. Lightburn will be launching his new solo album Once Upon a Time in Montréal at la Sala Rossa on Saturday, April 15. POP Montreal and Blue Skies Turn Black are co-presenting the show by the Dears frontman, who will perform with special guests at 8 p.m.

POP Montreal is giving away a pair of tickets for the show, along with a signed copy of the new album on vinyl and a one-of-a-kind Once Upon a Time in Montréal mug.

For a chance to win the Murray A. Lightburn contest, please share the post below via Instagram and, in the comments, please tag a friend and name your favourite Montreal neighbourhood.

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($25 in advance, $30 the door), please visit the Blue Skies Turn Black website.

