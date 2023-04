Canadians think Toronto Maple Leafs will be next NHL team in Canada to win Stanley Cup

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute among hockey fans in Canada, the Toronto Maple Leafs are the most likely Canadian team to win the next Stanley Cup. 26% of respondents felt the Leafs had the best chance of breaking the three-decade championship drought while, in second place, 23% felt the Cup would return to Edmonton.

The Montreal Canadiens were the last Canadian team to win the Stanley Cup, when in 1993, the Habs beat Wayne Gretzky and the Los Angeles Kings in five games. Just 10% of hockey fans in Canada believe the Montreal Canadiens will be the next Canadian team to lift the Stanley Cup.

1 in 20 hockey fans reportedly doubt that a Stanley Cup will ever be won by another Canadian team again.

Hope and heartbreak: Canadian hockey fans put faith in Oilers, Leafs to end three-decade Stanley Cup droughthttps://t.co/K5hY2yI0Ke pic.twitter.com/TQAZQqJXf7 — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) April 20, 2023

