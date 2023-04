“We are officially declaring the beginning of ice cream season.”

Ca Lem is giving away ice cream on Free Cone Day, April 17

Montreal ice cream chain Ca Lem will be giving away ice cream on Free Cone Day, which is happening on Monday, April 17. The promotion is happening from 5 to 9 p.m. at Ca Lem locations in NDG, the Old Port and on Jean-Talon Street.

“We are officially declaring the beginning of ice cream season with a FREE CONE DAY. Hope you can come enjoy the fun!”

Ca Lem was voted into the Top 5 of the Best Ice Cream Parlour category in the 2022 Best of MTL readers poll.

Free Cone Day is happening on Monday, April 17

For more, please visit the Ca Lem website.

