Diana Krall, Herbie Hancock, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and Orville Peck are among the big names on the bill.

BREAKING: The 2023 Montreal Jazz Fest lineup has just been announced

The 43rd edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival will be filling the streets and venues in the Quartier des Spectacles from June 29 through July 8, 2023, and the highly anticipated lineup has just been announced. The 2023 Jazz Festival lineup will bring Canadian jazz pianist Diana Krall, Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant (teamed up with bluegrass/country singer Alison Krauss) and alt-country mystery man Orville Peck to Montreal.

Other stars of the bill include jazz, blues and soul legends Herbie Hancock, Buddy Guy and George Benson, L.A. R&B/soul/jazz artist Thundercat, Toronto jazz/hip hop band BADBADNOTGOOD, Australian indie folk/pop artist Vance Joy, French-Lebanese jazz trumpeter Ibrahim Maalouf, Mexican flamenco/rock/metal duo Rodrigo Y Gabriela, New Jersey jazz singer Melody Gardot and French synth-pop artist Christine and the Queens.

Montreal artists on the 2023 Jazz Fest bill include Jean-Michel Blais, Colin Stetson, Pierre Kwenders, TEKE::TEKE, the Franklin Electric, Dawn Tyler Watson, Clerel, Hanorah, Joe Grass, Remi Bolduc, Lulu Hughes and the Urban Science Brass Band.

There are more lineup announcements to come in the coming weeks.

BREAKING: The 2023 Montreal Jazz Fest lineup has just been announced

For more on the 2023 Jazz Fest, please visit the Montreal Jazz Festival website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.