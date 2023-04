The widespread outage, currently affecting the Montreal metropolitan area and the South Shore primarily, is reportedly due to a “loss of generation event.”

Another Quebec blackout! Half a million in Montreal and beyond have lost power

Less than a month after a major ice storm caused a widespread Quebec blackout, affecting 1.1 million customers, nearly half a million homes in Montreal, the South Shore and other parts of the province lost power again just after noon today.

Hydro-Québec has issued the following statement:

“Preliminary analysis indicates that a loss of generation event has triggered the transmission system’s protection mechanisms, which have responded appropriately, resulting in power outages.

“Our teams are investigating the exact cause.

“The situation is evolving rapidly. We are in a gradual recovery process to restore power to customers.”

There are currently 110,598 Hydro-Québec customers in Montreal without power.

To check electricity status or report an outage, please visit the Hydro-Québec website.

This article was originally published at 12:56 p.m. and updated at 1:40 p.m.

