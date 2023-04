A report last month by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business found that 66% of small and medium-sized businesses in Quebec have a labour shortage.

70% of Quebecers want Legault to increase economic immigration in Quebec

According to a new study by Léger, 70% of Quebecers believe that the Government of Quebec as led by François Legault must do more to increase the pool of workers available through economic immigration.

A report last month by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) found that there is an annual deficit of nearly 18,000 immigrants to meet labour needs in Quebec.

The report also found that 59% of small and medium-sized businesses across Canada have a labour shortage; the percentage increases to 66% in Quebec.

Sondage Léger⁠ publié dans La Presse.



70 % des Québécois croient que le gouvernement du Québec doit en faire davantage pour augmenter le bassin de travailleurs disponibles par le biais de l’immigration économique.

https://t.co/uhB2v7qCfA via @lp_lapresse — Jean-Marc Leger (@JeanMarcLeger1) April 4, 2023 70% of Quebecers want François Legault to increase economic immigration in Quebec

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.