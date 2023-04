“It is a move advocates say would reduce the risk to users by improving the quality of supply whilst encouraging people who use drugs to seek treatment without stigma.”

In February, B.C. decriminalized the possession of 2.5 grams of opioids, cocaine, methamphetamine and MDMA. When the drug policy shift was announced last summer, Montreal public health director Mylène Drouin called for the decriminalization of drugs in this city.

According to a previous study by the Angus Reid Institute, 59% of Canadians believe Canada should decriminalize all illegal drugs in order to help solve the opioid crisis in the country. The study found that Saskatchewan and New Brunswick were the only provinces in Canada where majorities failed to support the decriminalization of illegal drugs. 2 in 3 in B.C. (66%) and 3 in 5 in Quebec, Ontario and Nova Scotia (60%) favour the decriminalization policy.

“A majority in every province canvassed support the decriminalization of all illegal drugs (with the exception of those in Saskatchewan and New Brunswick, where nearly half do). It is a move advocates say would reduce the risk to users by improving the quality of supply whilst encouraging people who use drugs to seek treatment without stigma. Further, two-thirds support increasing access to supervised injection sites.”

A number of police forces in Canada also support decriminalization as a partial solution.

This article was originally published on Feb. 25, 2021 and updated on April 24, 2023.

