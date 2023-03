Miley Cyrus — Endless Summer Vacation, Idris Elba returns as Luther, Emily Browning in the comedy/survival series Class of ’07, the Junos and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, MUBI, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Luther: The Fallen Sun (new on Netflix)

Fans of the Idris Elba-helmed series Luther are in for a special treat this week. The popular detective series goes to the metaphorical big screen with the new film Luther: The Fallen Sun (March 10). A serial killer terrorizes London while disgraced detective John Luther sits behind bars. Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Luther decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

Putting a twist on the premise of the popular survival show Alone, Netflix has launched its own survivalist series, Outlast (March 10), where the contestants are forced to work together. In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize, but these lone wolves must be part of a team to win.

If you’re passionate about knowing more about Montreal’s history, be sure to check out Money Shot: The Pornhub Story (March 15). Pornhub is part of a subsidiary of the Montreal-based company Mindgeek.

One of the best-selling comedians touring right now, Bert Kreischer (who also is one half of the popular podcast Two Bears, One Cave with Tom Segura) has a new special out this Tuesday, Bert Kreischer: Razzle Dazzle (March 14).

For film fans, a nice selection of classic films are being added this week, including 17 Again (March 14), I, Tonya (March 15), Mommy (March 15) and Interstellar (March 16).

New on Prime Video

Class of O7′ (new on Prime Video)

Emily Browning stars in the new Prime Video comedy series Class of ’07 (March 16). When an apocalyptic tidal wave hits during the 10-year reunion of an all-girls high school, a group of women must find a way to survive on the island peak of their high school campus. The series follows a group of former classmates, now freshly entangled in decade-old drama, as they attempt to survive not just the apocalypse but each other.

With the release of the latest installement of John Wick just around the corner (John Wick 4 comes out March 24), Prime Video has added the first two films to their platform. You can stream John Wick and John Wick 2 as of March 10.

If you’re looking for a new-old series to watch, be sure to check out Happy Endings (March 15), if you haven’t already. Running three seasons starting in 2011, this Chicago-set sitcom follows the intertwined lives of six young urbanites trying to learn the ropes of adulthood. Through breakups and whatever other curve-balls life throws them, the pals stick together. The show stars Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr. and Casey Wilson.

New on Disney Plus

Doogie Howser, M.D (new on Disney Plus)

Miley Cyrus ‒ Endless Summer Vacation (March 10) is a backyard concert film featuring live performances from Miley’s new album. It’s set to drop on March 10 at 1 p.m.

If you’re curious about Neil Patrick Harris’s start as a child-star, you will finally be able to stream four seasons of Doogie Howser, M.D (March 15) on Disney Plus. The show stars Neil Patrick Harris in the title role as a teenage physician who balances the challenge of practising medicine with the everyday problems of teenage life.

New on Crave

The Wizard of Oz (new on Crave)

Three all-time classics have been added to Crave this week. The best movie of 1939 (fight me), The Wizard of Oz (March 10), 1942 Best Picture winner Casablanca (March 10) and Julia Roberts iconic pushed-up performance in Erin Brokovich (March 10).

New on MUBI Canada

Crash (new on MUBI)

Part of MUBI’s March programming is a spotlight on American indie director Eugene Kotlyarenko, with three films: Zeros and Ones (March 7), A Wonderful Cloud (March 14) and Wobble Palace (March 21). His work explores the ways technology impacts our sense of identity and ability to relate to one another.

You can never go wrong streaming Cronenberg, so if you’re subscribed to MUBI, you can (re)watch his masterpiece Crash (March 10). James Spader stars in this Ballard adaptation about a group of weirdos in Toronto who get off on car crashes.

New on CBC Gem

If Beale Street Could Talk (new on CBC Gem)

Who needs regular TV anymore? If you want to watch The Junos live, tune into CBC Gem on March 13 at 8 p.m.

Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to his Oscar winning opus, Moonlight, ​​If Beale Street Could Talk (March 10), starts streaming this week on CBC Gem. Based on the novel by James Baldwin, If Beale Street Could Talk is set in the early 1970s and is about a young woman who embraces her pregnancy while she and her family set out to prove her childhood friend and lover innocent of a crime he didn’t commit.

