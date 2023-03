New seasons of Succession and Yellowjackets begin, the final season of Riverdale, Canada Reads and more.

A weekly round-up of the new movies and TV series streaming on Netflix, Crave, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV+, MUBI, CBC Gem and Criterion Channel

New on Netflix

Riverdale season 7 (New on Netflix)

The seventh and final season of Riverdale (March 30) premieres this week on Netflix, just one night after its CW premiere (the last remnants of an old deal). The series picks up where the last one ended, with Jughead Jones trapped in the 1950s.

Unstable (March 30) is a new comedy series by Victor Fresco, the creator of Better Off Ted and The Santa Clarita Diet. Starring Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe, the father-son series is about an introverted man who must save his eccentric biotech entrepreneur father — and his company — from disaster. Father and son are also listed as co-creators on the series.

New episodes of Love Is Blind season 4 (March 24) also drop this weekend. With all the rain forecasted, it feels like the perfect time to hunker down for some amazing trash TV. Don’t worry. Here at Cult MTL, we don’t judge.

New on Apple TV+

The Big Door Prize (new on Apple TV+)

Based on a book of the same name, The Big Door Prize (March 29) is about a small town that is forever changed when a mysterious machine appears, promising to reveal everyone’s true potential. Soon, residents start changing jobs, rethinking relationships and questioning long-held beliefs.

My Kind of Country (March 24) is a new reality TV series searching for the next big country music star. Scouts Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck each pick rosters of artists to compete in Nashville, Tennessee, with the winner receiving support and exposure on Apple Music.

New on Disney Plus

Up Here (new on Disney Plus)

While it already premiered on Hulu in the States, this week is your first opportunity to see the new musical rom-com series Up Here (March 24) on Disney Plus. Following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves.

New on Crave

Yellowjackets season 2 (new on Crave)

Fasten your seatbelts — it’s a big week for TV this week. Starting tonight, you’ll be able to watch the premiere of the critically acclaimed Yellowjackets (March 24) season 2. The new season will pick up on many unanswered questions from the finale, including, what’s up with the cult? Will you be watching?

This Sunday, there’s also the premiere episode of Succession‘s fourth and final season (March 26). The beloved cast, including Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Matthew Macfadyen, are all back to settle the score once and for all. Who will finally take the reins from Logan Roy?

CBC Gem

Canada Reads (new on CBC Gem)

CBC’s great Canadian book debate, Canada Reads, returns for its 22nd edition March 27 through March 30, live on CBC Gem each day at 10 a.m. ET and available later on-demand. Hosted by Ali Hassan, a panel of celebrity advocates eliminate one book each day until a champion is declared the must-read book for Canadians in 2023.

Need something to laugh about? Check out season 3 of comedy series The New Wave of Standup (March 24), featuring 14 all-new breakout Canadian comedians.

