What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, March 1

Isabelle Guimond vernissage at Galerie Simon Blais

Florence Blain Mbaye album launch at le Ministère

Begonia & Witch Prophet play Bar le Ritz PDB

De Tremblay à Feldman

Bass Drive at le Belmont

