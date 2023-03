What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, March 3

Magie d’Ombres continues at TOHU through March 4

Quebec hip hop artist Zach Zoya plays his first headlining Montreal show at le Studio TD

Automelodi, Mickey Dagger, Johnny Couteau, Belly Hatcher, Bad Faith Actor at Bar le Ritz PDB

Laylit 42 dance party at Ausgang Plaza

Saturday, March 4

Disney On Ice: Frozen & Encanto at the Bell Centre, March 2 –5

PEI-bred indie pop band Alvvays plays MTelus

Josh Reim: Documentary film theatre release at la Système

Sunday, March 5

Last day to experience Horizons VR and Dernière Minute at PHI Centre

Dutch darkwave band Clan of Xymox plays SAT

