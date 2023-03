What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

What to do this weekend in Montreal

Friday, March 24

Last weekend to catch the Towards Home exhibition at the CCA

Dana Gingras’s Mountains Are Mountains at Agora de la Danse continues through March 25

Montreal experimental electro-pop duo Xela Edna & Eius Echo play Quai des Brumes

Emo night at Turbo Haüs

Saturday, March 25

French rapper SDM plays Club Soda

Montreal country crooner Li’l Andy plays Quai des Brumes

Homopop dance party at Cabaret Berlin

Sunday, March 26

Last day of FIFA, the festival of films about art (in theatres)

Mandatory mask night for the audience at Sanaz Toossi’s play English at the Segal Centre

For more on what to do this weekend in Montreal, please visit the Events section.