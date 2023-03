What to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do in Montreal this weekend.

Friday, March 17

1st edition of Yell Out feminist music festival at Foufs & l’Achoppe March 17 &18

Ian Blurton’s Future Now, Dead Messenger and Fangus at Turbo Haüs

Pulsion techno night with Omar Hamdi & more at Cabaret Berlin

Saturday, March 18

Mega Pop-up Vintage & Self-care

CF Montréal 2023–24 season home opener

Pablo Aravena screens his film Chile Estyle at the CCA

Wisconsin singer-songwriter Carlie Hanson plays Bar le Ritz PDB

Sunday, March 19

198th St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Montreal

Only New York City's St. Patrick's Day Parade, first held in 1762, is older than Montreal's.

However, Montreal's first St. Patrick's Day celebration was held in 1759.

Montreal's parade has also been ranked the best in the world by various publications.



🧵3/3 pic.twitter.com/4LGePlJm2w — Craig Baird – Canadian History Ehx (@CraigBaird) March 3, 2023

Post-Parade Madness at McLean’s

McKibbins St. Patrick’s Day party

St. Paddy’s breakfast & celebrations at Ye Olde Orchard pubs (NDG, downtown, Plateau)

Sanaz Toossi’s play English at the Segal Centre, March 19–April 2

Eve Parker Finley & Russell Louder play Casa del Popolo

