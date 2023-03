“It is recommended that people at risk get their two doses of vaccine and monitor their symptoms.”

Two new cases of Mpox have been confirmed in Montreal

Montreal Public Health Director Dr. Mylène Drouin has confirmed that two new cases of Mpox (fka Monkeypox) have been found in the city. The cases were both contracted during a trip abroad.

Santé Montréal is recommending that people at risk get their two doses of vaccine and monitor their symptoms.

“The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to consider the global situation related to Mpox as a public health emergency of international concern. The epidemic continues to disproportionately affect men who have sex with men (MSM) and the predominant mode of transmission remains direct contact (skin-to-skin, skin-to-mucosa, mucosa-to-mucosa) with an infected person through sexual contact.

“Vaccination with the Imvamune vaccine reduces the risk of infection and the severity of the disease. Complete primary vaccination consists of 2 doses at least 28 days apart. It is assumed that approximately 54% of the Montreal population at risk received the first dose of the Mpox vaccine and only 24% the second dose.”

The main symptoms observed or reported of Mpox are as follows:

skin lesions especially around the mouth, genitals and anus

swollen lymph nodes

fever

intense fatigue

headaches

muscle and joint pain

sweating

For more on Mpox in Montreal, please visit the Santé Montréal website.

Variole simienne | Depuis le 17 mars, 2 cas acquis lors d'un voyage à l'étranger ont été confirmés à Montréal.



Il est recommandé aux personnes à risque d'obtenir leurs 2 doses de vaccin et de surveiller leurs symptômes.



Plus d'info: https://t.co/SvTEpsGdgk pic.twitter.com/kxEx4bhXEN — Dre Mylène Drouin, directrice santé publique Mtl (@Santepub_Mtl) March 30, 2023 Two new cases of Mpox have been confirmed in Montreal

