The SPVM have closed Bélanger Street between Viau and 40th Avenue.

Three murdered in Rosemont borough in Montreal, suspect in custody

Montreal police have announced that three people have been killed in a house in Rosemont, and that a suspect is in custody. A police investigation is ongoing.

The SPVM have alerted the public that Bélanger Street is closed between Viau and 40th Avenue.

“Ongoing police operation: Three suspicious deaths were observed in a dwelling in Rosemont. A suspect has been arrested. An SPVM investigation team is on site to clarify the circumstances of this tragedy. Bélanger is closed between Viau and 40th Ave.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Opération policière en cours – Trois morts suspectes ont été constatées dans une habitation de l’arr. Rosemont. Un suspect a été arrêté. Une équipe d’enquête du SPVM est sur place afin d’éclaircir les circonstances de ce drame. Bélanger est fermée entre Viau et la 40e ave. pic.twitter.com/mY1SwNDcyv — Police Montréal (@SPVM) March 17, 2023 Three murdered in Rosemont borough in Montreal, suspect in custody

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.