While Canada does not have the reputation of the gambling capitals found in the USA and Asia, it has produced many high-profile gamblers just the same. Many of these choose poker as their medium and have become celebrities in the process. Below, we discuss Canada’s most famous poker players.

Guy Laliberté

However, others are constantly in the limelight for their gambling, business, or related social activities. One of the most famous is Guy Laliberté, a Canadian businessman, philanthropist, and professional poker player. His most famous venture is as the co-founder and former CEO of Cirque du Soleil, the world-renowned entertainment company.

Laliberté is also a die-hard poker fan. In April 2007 he won $696,220 in a competition at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Taking part in televised events, he always donates his winnings from the game to charitable causes.

Evelyn Ng

Evelyn Ng began her career as a croupier, watching the best poker players in the world at their craft. She then began to play poker herself in a professional capacity. Harboring an aggressive style of playing, she is known for her excellent ability to call the bluff of other players.

Ng rose to fame in 2003 after defeating a slew of top-ranking poker players. She has made appearances on various poker television shows such as the World Poker Tour and entered the WSOP Main Event in 2008, coming 238th out of 6844 players. To date, her live poker appearance winnings total $375,000.

Like many top-ranking players, she donates a portion of her winnings to charity. She is heavily involved in the Raise for Effective Giving Foundation, which encourages players to give portions of their winnings to charity.

Daniel Negreanu

Daniel Negreanu is not just only a great Canadian poker player, but he’s considered one of the greatest poker players of all time. He began his career in the 1980s and made a reputation for himself when he won his first World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 1998. This was followed by six more WSOP bracelets. His total winnings are now estimated to be over $42 million. This makes him the highest-earning tournament poker player in history.

His outgoing personality has made him a go-to figure in the poker world. The author of several books on poker strategy, he is a regular commentator on poker television shows. Always willing to share his knowledge, he has become a living guru of the game.

There are many other great players and those who have helped increase the popularity of the game in the country. However, the future is not written. With new casinos appearing in major hubs and cities, along with the proliferation of the online game, the future looks bright for Canadian poker.