The Last of Us, Halo and Arcane have all made successful transitions on the small screen.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 all-time most popular TV shows that are video game adaptations. Topping the chart is animated action-adventure series Arcane, based on Riot Game’s League of Legends video game on Microsoft Windows and macOS, which is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

“Amid the stark discord of twin cities Piltover and Zaun, two sisters fight on rival sides of a war between magic technologies and clashing convictions.”

The Top 10 video game adaptation TV shows of all time

Rounding out the top three are Xbox video game adaption Halo (Paramount+) and The Last of Us (Crave), which is based on the 2013 Playstation game.

