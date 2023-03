Yellowjackets, Ted Lasso, The Mandalorian and Lucky Hank — all TV shows that are still less popular than The Last of Us, two weeks after its season one finale.

The Last of Us tops streaming charts in Canada for 10th straight week

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the 10th straight week is post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Taking place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

In second and third place are Lucky Hank (Prime Video) and Yellowjackets (Crave).

