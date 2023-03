The post-apocalyptic drama starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey has spent its entire run at the top.

The Last of Us closes out season one at #1 in Canada on streaming

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the Top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts following its season one finale is post-apocalyptic drama The Last of Us, starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, which is streaming in Canada on Crave.

“Taking place 20 years after modern civilization has been destroyed, Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.”

In second and third place are History of the World: Part II (Disney+) and The Mandalorian (Disney+).

The Last of Us closes out season one at #1 in Canada on streaming

For previous updates on the top movies and TV shows streaming in Canada, please click here.

For a roundup of what’s new on streaming platforms in Canada, please see our weekly streaming report.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.