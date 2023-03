Ivanhoé Cambridge, the company behind the giant ring, has announced the impending return of “a jewel of Montreal’s architectural and cultural heritage.”

Ivanhoé Cambridge, the real estate company behind the giant ring in front of Place Ville-Marie, has announced the reopening of Eaton Centre’s ninth floor, “a jewel of Montreal’s architectural and cultural heritage,” by the end of 2023. The 500-capacity space, classified as a heritage landmark in 2000, will feature a restaurant and a venue for shows, exhibitions and private events.

The project is a collaboration with EVOQ Architecture, a firm that specializes in heritage conservation, and which plans to maintain “the spirit of the original design.”

The original restaurant on the ninth floor of the Eaton Centre in Montreal was called l’Île-de-France, an art deco creation by French architect Jacques Carlu. It was open to the public from 1931 to 1999.

