With world travel having made a major comeback in recent months, the desire to explore off the beaten path may be at an all-time high. For those who want to travel as far away from Montreal as possible, but don’t want to go through the annoyance of a layover, Montrealers thankfully have access to an excellent variety of direct flights to exotic locations. These are the five longest non-stop direct flights you can take from Trudeau International Airport in Montreal.

The 5 longest non-stop flights from Montreal

City: Amman, Jordan (AMM)

Duration: 10 hours 20 minutes

Airline: Royal Jordanian Airlines

Frequency: Monday, Wednesday, Friday (year-round)

City: Cairo, Egypt (CAI)

Duration: 10 hours 25 minutes

Airline: Air Canada

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday (summer)

City: Doha, Qatar (DOH)

Duration: 12 hours

Airline: Qatar Airways

Frequency: Daily (year-round)

City: Tokyo, Japan (NRT)

Duration: 13 hours 25 minutes

Airline: Air Canada

Frequency: Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday (year-round)

City: Delhi, India (DEL)

Duration: 14 hours 20 minutes

Airline: Air Canada

Frequency: Monday, Thursday, Saturday (year-round)

