CF Montréal marked Ted Lasso premiere day on Wednesday by posting a video of a recent visit by the series’ actor Moe Jeudy-Lamour to the home field.

“We had a lot of fun welcoming Montreal actor to training last January. Happy Ted Lasso premiere day!”

Jeudy-Lamour, who plays AFC Richmond goalkeeper Thierry Zoreaux (the character who famously suggested “midnight poutine” as the name of a trick play), visited the Montreal MLS team and participated in practice on Jan. 24.

Season three of Ted Lasso is streaming now on Apple TV+.

