Tickets for the controversial British comedian’s Armageddon show go on sale this Friday, March 31.

Controversial British comedian, actor and former Golden Globes host Ricky Gervais has announced his Armageddon tour, including a Montreal-adjacent show in Laval on Aug. 12. Tickets for the Evenko-promoted performance go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday, March 31.

The Armageddon tour also includes shows across the U.K., Europe, U.S. and Canada, including what will be Gervais’s biggest stand-up show ever at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A.

For more details and to buy tickets to Ricky Gervais: Armageddon, please visit the Evenko website.

