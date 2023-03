“The world is becoming increasingly hostile to transgender and nonbinary individuals” — notably in “historically safe” countries like the U.S. and U.K.

A new petition on the House of Commons website calls on the government of Canada to grant asylum to transgender and nonbinary people from any country with laws in place that are hostile to them. The petition specifies that Canada, which “has prided itself on being an inclusive, tolerant and welcoming society for everyone regardless of gender identity or gender expression,” should grant asylum to trans and nonbinary people from countries that are “historically safe” for them, such as the U.S. and U.K.

“Transgender and nonbinary people’s rights to live as themselves are being restricted and removed in many places. The United Kingdom is revising their Equality Act to exclude trans people from its protections. More than a dozen American states have enacted or are considering legislation eliminating or criminalizing gender-affirming care.”

To sign the petition, please click here.

