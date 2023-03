Time to shout-out all the things you ❤️ about Montreal.

Vote for the Best of MTL 2023! Our annual readers poll is here

Voting in the 2023 Best of MTL readers poll is underway. Cult MTL’s annual survey, now in its 11th year, allows our readers and all Montrealers to shout out their favourite local restaurants, retailers, artists, athletes, institutions, landmarks, service providers and more.

RULES

One entry per person (per IP address). Ballots must have a minimum of 25 categories filled in to be counted. Votes for non-local people or things — that are not based in or made in Montreal — will be disregarded.

Polls close at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, April 16.

For more on the Best of MTL, please visit the Best of MTL section.