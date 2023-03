“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Environment Canada has issued a Snowfall Warning for Montreal, projecting between 15 and 20 cm of snow on Saturday. Snow is expected to begin in the morning and continue into the evening.

“Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

Please be careful out there.

