“A neo-French bistro may seem like an unlikely candidate for the city’s coolest restaurant but Salle Climatisée has the title firmly on lock.”

The following capsule review of Salle Climatisée is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Salle Climatisée

A neo-French bistro may seem like an unlikely candidate for the city’s coolest restaurant but Salle Climatisée has the title firmly on lock. Behind the Parisian-green facade at the corner of St-Laurent and Beaubien is a neighbourhood restaurant that just happens to be serving some of the most dialled-in French food in the city. While at face value, poached trout with beets or leeks vinaigrette with sunflower might not jump off the page, the level of cooking done by chef and co-owner Harrison Shewchuk and co. will have you picking your jaw up off the floor. Combine that with co-owner Brendan Lavery’s stellar wine list and affable service and you’ve got yourself a certified hit.

For more on Salle Climatisée, please visit their website.

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.