The following capsule review of Rôtisserie Panama is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Rôtisserie Panama

This institution on the Jean-Talon strip in Parc Ex (with satellite locations in Laval and DDO) brands itself a rotisserie first and foremost, with grilled chicken and lamb being the centrepieces of a vast menu of Greek staples. Personally, I’ve always been a fan of their seafood: sea bass and grilled salmon, and calamari, octopus and shrimp offered by the plate or by the platter. Their lunch table d’hotes also offer interesting and affordable alternatives, especially if you’re a Parc Ex-er feeling temporarily burnt on thalis.

