“Osmo x Marusan draws a mix of McGill students and the fashionable downtown crowd to mingle over a lunch of pitch-perfect Japanese comfort classics.”

The following capsule review of Osmo x Marusan is part of the 2023 Montreal Restaurant Guide. To read the complete issue, please click here.

Osmo x Marusan

Tucked away inside the architecturally fascinating grotto known as the Notman House, Café Osmo has fused with fast-casual Japanese joint Marusan to serve exquisite Japanese curries, sandos and coffee in the McGill Ghetto. Set to a backdrop of funk and soul courtesy of cult record shop la Rama, Osmo x Marusan draws a mix of McGill students and the fashionable downtown crowd to mingle over a lunch of pitch-perfect Japanese comfort classics. (51 Sherbrooke W.)

